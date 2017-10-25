Seven months ago, Khalid told himself that his album release date would change his life “forever,” and it looks like he was right. The 19-year-old singer/songwriter’s American Teen debut, is certified platinum.

Khalid received the RIAA certification on Tuesday (Oct. 24), four months after the LP went gold. The album, released on March 3, managed to push 1 million units without a single feature, and was fueled by the multi-platinum lead single “Location.”

But that’s no the only sales feat that Khalid is celebrating this week. His second single “Young Dumb & Broke” went platinum the same day as his album.

The teen — who has been performing for much of the year — recently revealed that he will be heading back out on the road next year for a Spring 2018 tour.

Peep his platinum album announcement below.