Toronto buzz artist KILLY is still a rookie in the music world. However, his strangely addictive flows have already earned him over 15 million views online — and that’s without Drake jumping on his songs.

Pretty impressive to say the least for a young student athlete turned artist with no real musical experience prior to the release of his viral hit, “Killamonjaro.” KILLY sing-raps his words with a feeling that most rappers from the States are trying to capture.

He has a full length project on the way.