For children, Halloween means plenty of candy and dressing up as their favorite superheroes. For adults, it’s all about nailing the perfect celebrity-inspired costume.

While the holiday might be a few days away, that hasn’t stopped us or our favorites from dressing up. Maxim’s Halloween bash set it off earlier this week when Rita Ora arrived as Posion Ivy and Jason Derulo as a White Walker from Game of Thrones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bajmt2pFJxZ/

There were plenty of others who rang in the holiday with hilarious and creative get ups.

Check them out below.

Eric Andre as Cardi B

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaxPuG_nwRU/

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher

https://www.instagram.com/p/BayDBTbloae/

A-Trak as Lil Pump

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baxse5dD64X/

Usher as Usher in a Masquerade Mask

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaxfrCRFKHL/

Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse

https://www.instagram.com/p/BawYUpxnrOk/

Dua Lipa as Harry Potter

Hamburg, 27.10.2017, The self-titled tour, Halloween Special ⚡️ // shot by @pixielevinson A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

The Bachelorette’s DeMario Jackson as a Biker Boy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BainGLsAXXT/

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Aubrey O’ Day as a Treasure Troll

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bari7t9lXXK/

Lauren Conrad as Cruella DeVille

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaboZhwHuwt/

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Game Of Thrones characters

Halloween is coming. #kellyandryan #LIVEHalloween #GOT A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

