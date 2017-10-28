Kim Kardashian, Eric Andre & More Ring In Halloween With Epic Costumes
For children, Halloween means plenty of candy and dressing up as their favorite superheroes. For adults, it’s all about nailing the perfect celebrity-inspired costume.
READ Interview: Tyler Perry Discusses Madea’s Halloween Costume, Donald Trump And More
While the holiday might be a few days away, that hasn’t stopped us or our favorites from dressing up. Maxim’s Halloween bash set it off earlier this week when Rita Ora arrived as Posion Ivy and Jason Derulo as a White Walker from Game of Thrones.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bajmt2pFJxZ/
There were plenty of others who rang in the holiday with hilarious and creative get ups.
Check them out below.
Eric Andre as Cardi B
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaxPuG_nwRU/
READ Día De Los Muertos: Images From Around The World
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher
https://www.instagram.com/p/BayDBTbloae/
A-Trak as Lil Pump
https://www.instagram.com/p/Baxse5dD64X/
Usher as Usher in a Masquerade Mask
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaxfrCRFKHL/
Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse
https://www.instagram.com/p/BawYUpxnrOk/
Dua Lipa as Harry Potter
The Bachelorette’s DeMario Jackson as a Biker Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/BainGLsAXXT/
Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
Aubrey O’ Day as a Treasure Troll
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bari7t9lXXK/
Lauren Conrad as Cruella DeVille
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaboZhwHuwt/
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Game Of Thrones characters
READ Don’t Wear That Racist Costume Again, Watch This Instead