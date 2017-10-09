Kodak Black Indicted For First-Degree Sexual Assault

Rapper Kodak Black was indicted on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges by a grand jury in Florence County, South Carolina.

The 20-year-old “Patty Cake” MC was arrested in Feb. 2016 for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman inside a hotel before a scheduled gig. The accuser first reported the assault to her school nurse.

The Broward County, Fla. native is prohibited from commenting on the allegations in print or digitally via his social media platforms. He is also not allowed to contact the victim or her family. WPDE reports that if he is convicted, Kodak faces up to 30 years behind bars. A trial date has not been set.