Chinese superstar Kris Wu teamed up with Travi$ Scott for a new single that hit number 1 on the U.S. iTunes charts shortly after its release last week.

With the “Deserve” meeting the tastes of fans Stateside and abroad,the pair released a fiery new video to accompany their energetic release. Directed by Collin Tiley, the boys play with fire in the slick new visuals.

“I’m based out still in China, in Beijing, but I try to fly out every time when I make music,” said Wu about recording with Travi$ in Los Angeles. “I think it’s so important that you want to be in the room with these people making music together, because that’s what it’s all about. Especially hip-hop music, because you have to be vibing.”