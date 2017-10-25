Kxng Crooked isn’t playing any games with y’all rappers. At all. The veteran MC really came here to rap. If you run up on son with some hip-hop shit, make sure you know what you’re doing. Prepping his forthcoming album, Good Vs Evil 2, the Cali. native joined forces with one of his Slaugherhouse partners-in-rhyme, Royce da 5’9″ on the blazing record titled, “Truth.”

Over eerie synths, Crooked kicks things off with rewind-worthy lines like:

“The hood is movin’ different than you envisioned consumerism’s the new religion/There’s fewer Christians and fewer Bishops reading them Jewish scriptures/A slew of bitches with shoe addictions/And niggas who truly risking it all for the coupe if the roof is missing,” raps Crooked.

And if you know anything about hip-hop, it’s no need to get into what Royce did to the beat.

Also check out the deeply symbolic artwork for Good Vs.Evil 2, which drops on Dec. 8.

Listen to “Truth” below.