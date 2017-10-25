Fire Raps: Kxng Crooked And Royce Da 5’9″ Speak The “Truth”
Kxng Crooked isn’t playing any games with y’all rappers. At all. The veteran MC really came here to rap. If you run up on son with some hip-hop shit, make sure you know what you’re doing. Prepping his forthcoming album, Good Vs Evil 2, the Cali. native joined forces with one of his Slaugherhouse partners-in-rhyme, Royce da 5’9″ on the blazing record titled, “Truth.”
Over eerie synths, Crooked kicks things off with rewind-worthy lines like:
“The hood is movin’ different than you envisioned consumerism’s the new religion/There’s fewer Christians and fewer Bishops reading them Jewish scriptures/A slew of bitches with shoe addictions/And niggas who truly risking it all for the coupe if the roof is missing,” raps Crooked.
And if you know anything about hip-hop, it’s no need to get into what Royce did to the beat.
Also check out the deeply symbolic artwork for Good Vs.Evil 2, which drops on Dec. 8.
Listen to “Truth” below.