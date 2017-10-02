KYLE is winding down the most successful year of his career, and he’s nowhere near done yet. The chief of the SuperDuper crew is in the process of cooking up his promising new album. As the fall settles in, the “iSpy” rapper is doing the most to keep the summer vibes ablaze with three brand new songs with some of the hottest artists in the game.

READ: KYLE Talks Dream Collaborations & How ‘iSpy’ Helped Kodak Black Beat Depression

The Cali rapper basks in the blistering rays of the sun with Miguel in “Sunshine.” At the same time, KYLE calls on Ty Dolla $ign to help him keep the dance floor lit with their collaboration “Off On It” — while looking for the girl of his dreams with his Madeintyo-assisted jam “All Mine.”

Keep your eye on KYLE and stream his new singles below.

“Sunshine” featuring Miguel

“Off Of It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

“All Mine” featuring Madeintyo