Following the end of a victorious game for the Boston Celtics against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kyrie Irving unleashed a profane remark when a fan questioned LeBron James’ whereabouts. To quickly refresh your memory, Irving shocked the NBA world when he was traded to the Celtics from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reports of a strain between Irving and James surfaced but both pro-athletes remained silent when discussing each other.

Per BET, while Irving and his team made their way to the locker room, an unidentified fan yelled, “Kyrie, where’s LeBron?” Irving then swiftly replied, “Suck my d**k!”

The occurrence will cost him $25,000, a fine he said he will take “full responsibility for” ESPN notes.

“[The fan was] man enough to record it on video, then that’s all him. I’m glad he got his [social media] name out there and then, kinda, five seconds of fame and it going viral,” he said. “That’s the social media platform we live on. I take full responsibility [for] what I said and excuse [to] the kids at home and you move on.”