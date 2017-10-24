Lala Anthony continues to literally shine and inspire us all with her ever changing looks.

Monday evening (Oct.23) the producer and fashion designer attended during New York City’s annual Angel Ball wearing a breathtaking long Rani Zakhem gown. The event, created by the Gabrielle’s Angels Foundation for Caner Research seeks to raise awareness and money for caner research. According to their site, 85 cents of every dollar raised at the Angel Ball goes towards research for leukemia, lymphoma, and related cancers.

Among the attendees was Anthony and her illustrious gown, which shined bright on her Instagram account.

Angel Ball 2017 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The dress, which at first glance, appears to be a mix of black, brown and olive green is made entirely of sparkles. The whole look was reportedly styled by Maeve Reily, and her accessories were from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. Hosted by Maria Menounos, other guests included Karolina Kurkova, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Star Jones, Daniel Craig and disco icon Gloria Gaynor.

Dressing up for the #angel ball for @gabriellesangels is one of my favorite nights of the year! Time to raise some more serious money for #cancerresearch with my girl @nisijoy! A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

@gloria.gaynor bringing down the house here at #AngelBall2017 @cipriani #CureCancerNow #iwillsurvive A post shared by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation (@gabriellesangels) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

CREDIT: Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris/The Chamber Group

Like always, Lala looked stunning, as she wore the gown with her hair styled sleekly pulled back showcasing her beautiful face and ensemble.

Check out more of the Lebanese designer’s clothes here.

