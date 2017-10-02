Las Vegas Gunman Identified As Stephen Paddock

Suspected gunman who opened fire at the Las Vegas music festival Route 91 Harvest, killing more than 50 and wounding over 200 others, has been identified by authorities as Stephen Paddock.

Paddock, 64, began shooting from a Las Vegas hotel onto the outdoor country music festival (across the road from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino), and is at the center of what is being reported as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities allege the domestic terrorist died in a standoff on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, according to TIME.

NBC reports Paddock is from Mesquite, Nevada, around 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. “We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

Police say Paddock had been traveling with a woman companion. “We’re confident but not 100% sure we’ve located the female person of interest,” the sheriff said Monday (Oct 2), according to CNN, identifying her as Marilou Danley and describing her as Asian.

Footage of the attack suggest Paddock was using an automatic weapon.

As far as motives are concerned, “We have no idea what his belief system was,” Lombardo said. “Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static.”