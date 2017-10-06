LeBron James is less than pleased with a slew of new faces at his team’s training facility. According to The Root, the Cleveland Cavaliers champion had a cold welcoming for the Kardashians’ filming crew when they appeared at the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

READ: LeBron James Speaks On “U Bum” Tweet, Has Zero Regrets

Taking to his Instagram account, the small forward referred to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ crew as a “sh*t show” while they continued to pick up footage for the longstanding reality program.

#PressPlay: Looks like #LeBronJames wasn’t here for all the extra cameras 😩😩Word on the street is the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” crew made their way into the Cavs’ workout session 👀😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian is currently dating the Cavs’ Tristan Thompson, which played out on the small screen for the show’s premiere last week. No word on if James will make a guest appearance.

READ: Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Copying Black Designer’s Work For ‘Good American’ Line