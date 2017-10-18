Emmy Award-winning writer and executive producer Lena Waite is back with more heat for our TV screens. Today (Oct. 18), she released the trailer for The Chi, a Showtime series created alongside fellow Chicago native, Common. The trailer—Raury’s “Devil’s Whisper” soundtracks the mood of the visual—boasts an intersection of complex stories, all belonging to inhabitants of Chicago’s South Side.

Cast with a talented assortment of actors, we get to follow along as the stories of Brandon (Jason Mitchell), Jerrika (Tiffany Boone), Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), Jada (Yolonda Ross), Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Kevin (Alex Hibbert), Coogie (Jahking Guillory) unfold.

According to Showtime, in the series, “Kevin is the pre-teen who must step past shattered illusions and embrace the normal rites of childhood, while Brandon the dreamer makes his own nearly impossible leap of faith to succeed in life and love with girlfriend Jerrika. Emmett is the carefree teen is thrust into complex responsibility with guidance from his mother Jada, and Ronnie is the drifter whose struggle to love and be loved calls into question his every pursuit.”

Aside from Common, Elwood Reid and Aaron Kaplan also share executive producer credits. The Chi premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer below.