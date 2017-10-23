Rapper Lil B was reportedly forced to cancel his set at the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival in the Bay Area, after was was jumped by a crew of people backstage of the event. He later accused A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his posse of beating him up at the inaugural concert.

Instead of performing, Lil B took the stage to reveal what happened. “Boogie and his whole crew just jumped and beat me up in the back. That s**t crazy, man,” he said. “But I’ma tell y’all like this: It’s all love, I don’t promote violence, I’m never with the violence. So I love them, and it’s all good.” A video quickly went viral this past weekend, showing a number of men punching and kicking the rapper.

damn lil b got jumped by a boogie backstage at rolling loud. heres the video b said he's goin to the hospital pic.twitter.com/0COWwrM5LK — nobodys 🌑 (@NobodysVideo) October 22, 2017

Although it is unclear what sparked the brawl, Lil B alleged it had something to do with the rapper’s comments about Boogie’s music. “I said something about Boogie music, and they all got mad and they jumped me about that,” he explained. “So I just wanted to tell y’all ’cause they stole my s**t and everything so I can’t even do my show, ’cause they stole my s**t. It’s all love, though, and I love them, and I love y’all.”

Travis Scott reacting to the recent news of Lil B getting jumped pic.twitter.com/tpI04rXFlo — MusicUpdates (@looneyblogger) October 22, 2017

ScHoolboy Q reminds crowd to always protect Lil B during his set at #RollingLoudBay https://t.co/g9YJhsIPB4 — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) October 23, 2017

Despite the Based God backing out of the hip-hop festival, a number of artists showed their love and support for him. Travis Scott and SchoolBoy Q, who were among the Rolling Loud performers, took their stage time to send a message. “Always protect Lil B,” SchoolBoy announced during his set.

A number of other rappers also stood in solidarity with their fellow artist on social media. Big Sean, Skepta, and Kaytranada all sent their well wishes to the rapper on Twitter.

A Boogie’s involvement in the incident has not been confirmed at this time.

Keep spreading that positive energy bro @LILBTHEBASEDGOD 🚀🚀🚀 — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 22, 2017