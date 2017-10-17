Lil Durk Runs Through The Streets In New Video For “Make It Out”

On Oct. 19, which is Lil Durk’s 25th birthday, the Chicago rapper will release a new project, Signed to the Streets 2.5–the precursor to Signed to the Streets 3.

To go along with the big announcements, the OTF hustler unveiled a new brand new video for his recently released song, “Make It Out.” In the JerryPHD-directed clip, Durk enjoys life with his day-ones, while reflecting on overcoming dire situations in Chi-City to having a lucrative rap career.

Signed to the Streets 2.5 follows the releases of Supa Vultures with Lil Reese and Love Songs for the Streets.

Watch the video above.