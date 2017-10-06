Florida’s Lil Pump is becoming one of the names to watch on Billboard’s streaming songs charts. Most recently, his track “Gucci Gang” rose from #50 to #19 and it also continues to move on the Hot 100 chart.

But never mind the stats, this young rowdy maniac has grown from Soundcloud obscurity to one of the rappers that teenagers aspire to be like — that might sound scary to some (like myself). Give his self titled album a listen below and judge for yourself.

Lil Pump’s Lil Pump Tracklist

1. “What U Sayin’” (prod. by FadedBlackKid)

2. “Gucci Gang” (prod. by Bighead & Gnealz)

3. “Smoke My Dope” Feat. Smokepurpp (prod. by Ronny J)

4. “Crazy” (prod. by 217)

5. “Back” Feat. Lil Yachty (prod. by 217)

6. “D Rose” (prod. by Terrotuga)

7. “At the Door” (prod. by Bighead & CBMix)

8. “Youngest Flexer” Feat. Gucci Mane (prod. by Bighead)

9. “Foreign” (prod. by TM88)

10. “Whitney” Feat. Chief Keef (prod. by Bighead)

11. “Molly” (prod. by Bighead & Ronny J)

12. “Iced Out” Feat. 2 Chainz (prod. by 217)

13. “Boss” (prod. by Diablo)

14. “Flex Like Ouu” (prod. by Danny Wolf & Ronny J)

15. “Pinky Ring” Feat. Smokepurpp & Rick Ross (prod. by Illa Da Producer)