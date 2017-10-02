Fans expected to catch Lil Wayne live in action at the Colonial Life Arena in South Carolina on Sunday (Oct. 1), but they were sadly mistaken. Weezy was reportedly a no-show after he refused to go through mandatory security checks to enter the building. Now, a number of people are demanding their money back.

Tunechi reportedly bailed on the concert after he attempted to pass through security procedures. The concert organizer, Ben Hated, LLC and Victory Promotions, released a statement on Sunday night, addressing the incident. Hated said that Wayne was not exempt from the venue’s “standard safety procedures,” and that he was unwilling to break the rules for the headliner at the risk of jeopardizing the safety of the fans, Billboard reports.

Although fans lucked out of seeing Wayne, the show continued with live performances from 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, and Cardi B.

Ticket holders are reportedly being offered refunds starting Monday (Oct. 2) , according to organizers.