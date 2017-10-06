Lin-Manuel Miranda was born and raised in the culturally-significant neighborhood of Inwood, New York. A product of the Puerto Rican diaspora, Miranda, being the impassioned playwright that he is, sat down to write an ode to his native Borikén to benefit the hurricane-ravaged island following Hurricane Maria.

“Almost Like Praying” is an eclectic fusion of reggaeton, rap and salsa. The star-studded track boasts a bevy of artists representative of varied styles and eras, from Marc Anthony to Fat Joe to Rita Moreno.

According to Billboard, the love song to Puerto Rico pulls inspiration from “Maria,” Miranda’s favorite song from West Side Story, and roll-calls the 78 towns that make up the Caribbean nation.

“Almost Like Praying” is out today on Atlantic and is available on iTunes now. All proceeds will go to hurricane relief efforts via the Hispanic Federation Unidos Disaster Relief Fund. Expect a visual component of behind-the-scenes footage, airing this Saturday (Oct. 7) on Telemundo.