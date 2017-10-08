Rock-N-Roll legend Little Richard, known for his flamboyant make up, wigs and stage performances along with his classic songs did a rare interview with Three Angels Broadcasting Network in which he spoke about his views on sexuality.

“You know, it’s just like everybody’s turning one way or the other…When I first came in show business, they wanted you to look like anybody but yourself. And anybody come in show business, they’re going to say you’re gay. Are you straight? Are you a homosexual, something? They’re going to say it. But God, Jesus made men, men. He made women, women, you know? And you’ve got to live the way God wants you to live,” the 84-year-old musician said.

Little Richard’s new opinion on sexuality comes as a shock to many. GQ reported in a 1995 interview with Penthouse the pianist classified himself as gay. “I’ve been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate…How can I [put] down the fisherman when I’ve been fishing all my life?”

That same piece quotes Charles White (Dr. Rock) who wrote The Life and Times of Little Richard asked the entertainer about his sexuality.

‘Richard, I have to ask about your sex life.’ He said: ‘Well, Dr Rock, we are all both male and female. Sex to me is like a smorgasbord. Whatever I feel like, I go for.’ By this time, people are eavesdropping. The more outrageous he gets, the further they lean over the balcony. He says, ‘What kind of sexual am I? I am omnisexual!’ Actually his sexuality was the last thing I was interested in. I didn’t do the book for money or fame. I did it because Little Richard is such a uniquely great artist.”

Watch the entire interview below.