Brooklyn-born–Staten Island-bred–Lou the Human has created a respectable buzz for himself in New York City. Capitalizing on his fast-rising success, the lyrically crazed rhymeslinger recently unleashed his debut project, Humaniac.

READ: New York City’s Lou The Human Goes Bananas On “Slim Buddha”

Lou keeps it brief on his freshman effort, topping out with ten tracks, and no features. Armed with hilarious, to-the-left sense of humor, and gritty story-telling, the 21-year-old is reminiscent of a young Eminem.

We first encountered Lou back in 2016 with his deranged and wordy street record, “Brink.”

Stream Humaniac below or over at iTunes now.

