Stream Lud Foe’s New Mixtape, ‘No Hooks 2′

After surviving a near-fatal car accident earlier in the year, Chicago’s rugged newcomer Lud Foe is back with vengeance. This past Friday, (Oct. 27) he finally dropped the long-awaited No Hooks 2 mixtape.

WATCH: Lil Durk Runs Through The Streets In New Video For “Make It Out”

The 21-year old Lud Foe picks up where he left off last year as he gives us 20 tracks of frenzied, electrifying, in-your-face drill music. It’s lead by “Big Tymers,” and features standout tracks like “Boss” and “Water.”

No Hooks 2 is chock full of bass heavy production from Kid Wonder along with 808 Mafia, JUST SPVNK and more

WATCH: G Herbo And His Artist Smoke Da D.O. Bodied A Freestyle Session With DJ Self

The Westside native is also currently on the road with Tee Grizzly, OMB Peezy, and Sada Baby. If you’re in the NYC area.

Download or stream Lud Foe’s No Hooks 2 on all digital music outlets and your favorite streaming service now.