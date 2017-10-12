Lupe Fiasco Launches Hong Kong Production Company

Grammy Award winner Lupe Fiasco is going into business in Hong Kong.

The rapper and entrepreneur has partnered with Hong Kong businesswoman Bonnie Chan Woo to launch Studio SV, a new Los Angeles- and Hong Kong-based content development, production and financing company.

The partners say the venture will seek to produce high-end TV programming, digital content and films for an international audience, with an emphasis on inspirational projects that are edgy, disruptive and consistent with Fiasco’s hip-hop persona.

Studio SV’s first project will be Beat n Path, a docuseries that follows Fiasco as he drops everything to embark on a cross-cultural journey throughout China. The show will track Fiasco as he follows his dual passions for music and martial arts, practicing with kung fu masters throughout the Middle Kingdom while exploring China’s fast-emerging hip-hop scene.

READ: Lupe Fiasco Is “Running From President”

The company says it plan to produce a slate of at least 10 original titles over three to five years, beginning with three titles planned for completion in 2018.

The partners say they chose Hong Kong to leverage creative opportunities and networks across the growing markets of Asia-Pacific. As an independently financed entity, Studio SV will allow for maximum creative flexibility, the company says.

“At our core we seek to nurture and champion creative talent who have like-minded visions of creating exceptional cross-cultural content that can be enjoyed universally — not just in specific countries or regions,” Fiasco said Thursday in a statement.

READ: Lupe Fiasco Releases a 10-Year-Old Remastered Version Of “Coulda Been”

“Our first series was hatched from an idea I had to capture, on camera, Lupe’s experience in China, where he ventured on a journey of introspective thinking through the practice of martial arts, a personal passion of his,” said Woo. From there, the partners’ collaboration evolved into plans to create a full-fledged production outfit. “As we examined our combined resources, and the landscape of the entertainment industry, we saw a tremendous opportunity for a new approach,” she added.

A former investment banker, Woo is chairperson of the Icicle Group, a diversified marketing and management company based in Hong Kong.

Studio SV will make its market debut appearance at MIPCOM in Cannes next week.

This article was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.