Lupe Fiasco has more to get off his chest after laying some serious commentary about the state of America on his recent “Running From President.” freestyle. This week, the Chicago poet hijacks JAY Z’s “Marcy Me” instrumental to continue his freestyle assault with a few zingers included.

“Behind the scenes, fuckin’ us from the back/Got too comfortable with Barack/Now uncle Trump’s making me feel so un-wonderful with the hat/Who watchin’ you by the cap/Make America great again/I just don’t to wait at these great American gates again,” raps Lupe on the song.

Listen to Lupe’s “All While Doing A Rubik’s Cube One-Handed” below.