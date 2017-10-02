Lupita Nyong’o could be joining the cast of a forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The Oscar winner is in early talks to sign on for the Sony production which will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, Deadline reports.

Kristen Stewart, from Twilight fame, is also being eyed for the film. Though a third actress hasn’t been revealed, Jenelle Monae was a “top choice” for the remake, Essence reported in July.

Charlie’s Angles started as a television show airing from 1976 to 1981. The series was resurrected on the silver screen in 2000 with the first of two Charlie’s Angels films starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Lui. The sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, was released in 2003. Both films grossed a combined box office total of more than $500 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Nyong’o’s career has been on the fast track since her breakout role in 12 Years a Slave. The Kenyan actress has several big budget films in the works, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set for release in December, Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther, due in February 2018, and Star Wars: Episode IX, which is slated to debut in 2019.

