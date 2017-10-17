Lute Remembers Working Menial Jobs In New Video “Still Slummin'”

We’re seeing Lute’s life change in front of our eyes. The former Walmart employee recently inked a deal with J.Cole’s Dreamville Records. Shortly thereafter, the North Carolina-bred released the well-received mixtape, West 1996, Pt.2. Now he returns with brand new visuals for “Still Slummin.”

READ: Interview: Lute Signed To J. Cole While Working At Walmart

Here, the novice MC remembers working general labor jobs while trying to get his music career off the ground. While juggling full-time menial work, Lute also dealt with the stress of being frugal with a minimum wage budget to keep food on the table and bills paid.

VIBE spoke with Lute earlier this month about his chance meeting with J.Cole.

“I didn’t even think Cole was going to hear my project to be honest with you,” recalls Lute. “I was working at Walmart and [Cole] said he was in Florida and a guy was asking him about the music scene in North Carolina, and he [recommended] Lute. So he was like ‘I’m go do my research.’ [Cole] found [my music] on 2Dopeboyz and Youtube.”

READ: Dreamville’s New Artist Lute Documents His Journey In New Short Film

Lute continues:

“I was so caught up in my struggles — trying to pay bills, keep a roof over my head and feed my daughter that I [wasn’t] realizing I have a helluva of a story to tell right now. So I was like I’m going to give it one more try, before West 1996 Part 2, I was done with music because it was like ‘yeah we’re getting buzz, but likes and re-tweets and ain’t paying my rent.’

Watch the video for “Still Slummin'” above.