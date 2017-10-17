Mahalia is slowly but surely making her mark on the international airwaves. The U.K.-born songstress is letting the feelings all hang out on “Hold On,” an upbeat number featuring rhythmic vocalist, Buddy.

🇺🇸🇬🇧 LINK UP. THANK U @buddy xx 🌹 A post shared by Mahalia (@mahalia_music) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

No word surrounding the final home of the new single, but we’re excited to see where the remainder of this year leads her. Press play on the new song on top, and if you want to fill yourself in on more Mahalia music, listen to her project Diary of Me.