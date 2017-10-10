U.K. singer Mahalia doesn’t always find herself drowning away in booze, but when she does, things can get on the emo side. The whole drunk dialing experience was her inspiration for “Sober”” — her current single which captures a feeling that most of us — who are of legal drinking age (wink wink) — have experienced. After a few Hennessys, I’m liable to send a reckless text or too myself — sue me.

The singer first caught my attention when I randomly came across her Colors performance. However, upon further research, I found artists like Kendrick Lamar, Rudimental and Drake already have taken notice of the soon-to-be star.