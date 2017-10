Majid Jordan recently added another chapter to the growing OVO story with the release of their sophomore album, The Space Between. The duo of Majid Al Maskati and Jordan Ullman returns with 13 moody tracks right before they embark on a new tour.

The project is available on iTunes, Spotify and all streaming services now.

