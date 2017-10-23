Mariah Carey is ready to bring in the holiday season with her new single from The Star. The Grammy award winning singer uses her signature vocals to capture the X-mas spirit on the animated movie’s title track.

The family film features the voices of Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Tracy Morgan and Keegan-Michael Key — and follows a donkey named Bo, a sheep and a dove who all end up being involved in the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Star soundtrack will be released on Oct 27, with the full length feature arriving in theaters on November 17.