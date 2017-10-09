Masego and FKJ first put together “Tadow” during a filmed jam session back in March. Since then, the Internet has been begging for a full studio version of the jazzy track.

There’s something about the blend of instruments and Masego’s moody voice that gives this creation a bluesy feel. Perfect for rainy days — like today in New York — “Tadow” provides nourishment for music purists.

