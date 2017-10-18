If Colin Kaepernick doesn’t get back in the NFL, Master P has a solution to give the league some “competition.” The No Limit Records founder wants to help Kaepernick start his own football league.

“We have to start owning things. Without real ownership you have no control, no matter how much money you make [or] what you bring to the league,” Master P told TMZ Sports.

“You’re never going to win if you don’t own nothing,” he added.

Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract in March, and recently filed a grievance accusing NFL team owners of colluding to keep him unemployed. On Tuesday (Oct. 17) NFL executives met with players and team owners at the NFL’s New York headquarters “to review and discuss plans to utilize our platform to promote equality and effectuate positive change.”

Kaepernick wasn’t invited to attend the meeting.

“Other players wanted him present and have asked that he attend the next meeting with the goal of forging a lasting and faithful consensus around these issues,” his lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted. “Mr. Kaepernick is open to future participation on these important discussions.”

Earlier today, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated his personal belief that all players should stand for the anthem, but the league ultimately rejected a rule change that would have made standing for the anthem mandatory.

Meanwhile, Master P seems to be thinking along the same lines as Diddy on the issue of league ownership.

“I’ll help him start his own league,” the New Orleans native, who is a co-owner of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball League, said of Kap.

“I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player,” he continued. “I think the NFL should have some competition.”

