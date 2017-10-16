With just two simple words, legions of women have taken to social media to recount their personal sexual harassment experiences. Launched by actress Alyssa Milano, the viral hashtag #MeToo has taken over Twitter with both genders revealing and learning just how prevalent rape culture is.

#metoo I was 7 yrs old, when a teenager in my neighbourhood called me at his place and fingered me for about 10 mins (1/2) — someone actually (@raveenajha) October 16, 2017

3 years ago I went to the police & was told it was my word against his. They talked me out of making a report. Id never felt so alone #MeToo — Samara Redway (@samararedway) October 16, 2017

Despite countless women speaking up about their experiences–some of which happened as a child other times while they were an adult–not everyone who tweeted the hashtag.

Not going into details here, but #MeToo. — lunex ♿️ (@lunexmoon) October 16, 2017

One woman noted that despite coming forward about being sexual harassed at her job, the accuser wasn’t fired because of the offense.

at my first job I reported sexual harassment on behalf of myself & two others. He was fired a year later, but for being high at work #MeToo — lauren lyness (@thelaurenann) October 16, 2017

Women weren’t the only ones who spoke openly about their experiences. A few men also spoke candidly about their experiences.

I was six. One of my dad’s friend asked me to come to his place for ‘Math tuitions’. My parents must have thought he was harmless. #Metoo — Shubhodeep Datta (@datta_shubho) October 16, 2017

The hashtag also inspired men to ask their wives, girlfriends and other to ask about their past.