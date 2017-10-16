Viral “MeToo” Hashtag Highlights Rape Culture’s Prevalence

With just two simple words, legions of women have taken to social media to recount their personal sexual harassment experiences. Launched by actress Alyssa Milano, the viral hashtag #MeToo has taken over Twitter with both genders revealing and learning just how prevalent rape culture is.

Despite countless women speaking up about their experiences–some of which happened as a child other times while they were an adult–not everyone who tweeted the hashtag.

 

One woman noted that despite coming forward about being sexual harassed at her job, the accuser wasn’t fired because of the offense.

Women weren’t the only ones who spoke openly about their experiences. A few men also spoke candidly about their experiences.

The hashtag also inspired men to ask their wives, girlfriends and other to ask about their past.

