Kenneka Jenkins’ death was an accident, the Cook County Medical Examiners Office ruled Friday (Oct. 6). According to CBC Chicago, Jenkins died from hypothermia after being found dead in a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Il. last month.

An autopsy revealed that Jenkins had alcohol and the medication topiramate (commonly used to treat epilepsy and prevent migraines) in her system. When combined with alcohol, the effects of the medication are “enhanced.”

Jenkins reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .0112.

“Ethanol and topiramate intoxication were significant contributing factors” to her death, the report states.

“Topiramate, like alcohol, can cause dizziness, impaired memory, impaired concentration, poor coordination, confusion and impaired judgment,” the medical examiner revealed per CBS News Chicago. “Central nervous system depression, or impairment, combined with cold exposure can hasten the onset of hypothermia and death.”

Surveillance video captured Jenkins staggering through the hotel, and while there was no actual video of her walking into a freezer, she can be seen in a kitchen within the hotel.

According to the coroner, Jenkins was discovered “approximately 21 hours after she was documented entering the kitchen.” She was “face down” in the freezer with the doors closed. The temperature in the freezer was approximately 34 degrees fahrenheit two hours after Jenkins was found.

Read the full autopsy report below.

The autopsy (via @perfect.weirdo ) ________________________________________________________ #justiceforkenneka #justice4kenneka #kenneka #chicago #monifahshelton #kennekajenkins #teresamartin #crowneplaza A post shared by Wht Happened 2 Kenneka Jenkins (@kennekascase) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

