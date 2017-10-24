After engaging in an alleged scuffle with two employees at St. Louis International Airport back in March, Meek Mill is now free of the misdemeanor charges he was tacked with, TMZ reports.

The Wins & Losses rapper’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, recently told the news outlet that all the charges against him were dropped since he agreed to complete community service. The 30-year-old artist carried out his hours at Philadelphia Veterans Association.

The incident began when a few airport workers asked for a picture with the “Pray For ‘Em” rapper, which he refused, Billboard reports.

“I was like, ‘What’s up, Meek? Can I get a pic?’ He was like ‘nah,’ and I was just like ‘how y’all do us like this and we the fans, and y’all don’t show us love? You too good to speak?” one of the victims said of the incident.

After the exchange of words, things took a turn for the worse. “Two dudes walked up on me and was like, ‘You still trying to fight?’ I’m at work I’m just defending myself,” the victim continued. “They threw the first punch then after that, it was self-defense.”

This isn’t the first time the MMG cohort encountered legal battles this year. Just a few weeks ago, he took a plea deal for reckless driving in New York City. Reportedly, in order to keep a clean record, he must avoid any legal battles with the law for six months.