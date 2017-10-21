When Meek Mill isn’t in the studio engaging in a lyrical exercise, he’s catching air with the Philadelphia 76ers dunk crew.

During the NBA team’s home game against the Boston Celtics (which they lost 92-102), the MMG member decided to try his hand at a front flip and wow onlookers backstage. “I ain’t scared,” the “Pray For ‘Em” rapper said before his attempt.

I ain’t scared 😂😂😂 and I’m fried off the 19 lol A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

To get back on the music side of things, Meek almost added another captivating melody to his roster of beats. According to DJ Booth, producer Jahlil Beats, who created the instrumental used by Bobby Shmurda for “Hot Ni**a,” said that melody almost belonged to Meek.

“That beat was actually for Meek Mill. At the time, he had so much of that type of music, so I sent it to Lloyd Banks,” he shared. “He put the record out and never really did nothing with it.”

Lets see what Meek Mill cooks up next.