Sony Pictures Announces ‘Men In Black’ Spinoff

In this age of reboots and spinoffs, another late 90s classic will be re-introduced to a new generation. According to Deadline, Men in Black (1997) will be reprised by Sony Pictures and slated for release on May 17, 2019.

Steven Spielberg signed on to serve as executive producer while Iron Man script writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway will handle the movie’s writing portion. Co-producer Walter F. Parkes alluded to the notion that the script will do the magic and legacy of the film justice.

READ: Lupita Nyong’o Could Be Starring In A Reboot Of ‘Charlie’s Angels’

“It’s so rare to get to the end of the script and know you’re holding a movie in your hands, but Art and Matt have written a spinoff that somehow is true to the core of the MiB world and yet expands the franchisee to a fresh new place,” Parkes told the news site.

Although the film is backed by Hollywood industry heavyweights, two of the movie’s original actors, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, have remained silent on whether or not they will reprise their roles. The original production that spawned two successful follow-ups takes viewers on a journey of of Smith and Lee’s government agents’ encounters as they weed out and fight against aliens that disguise themselves as earthlings.

READ: Ice Cube Finally Confirms The Last Addition To The ‘Friday’ Canon

Details are still forthcoming.