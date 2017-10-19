Metro Boomin is warning other young producers not to work with a division of a major record label.

The popular hitmaker hopped on his Twitter account on Oct. 18, where he directly fired shots at Atlantic Records’ Artists Partner Group (APG) division for allegedly “stealing souls” of its producers and forcing them to “slave” away.

PSA to producers everywhere, don't let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul 🖤 https://t.co/W1kk3DuTh5 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

“PSA to producers everywhere, don’t let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul,” Boomin tweeted. He followed his initial warning, by clarifying that it was Mike Caren and APG that spearheads this type of misconduct. “What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters,” he continued.

What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

he told me bring him artists and producers for a 10k finders fee in 2012. — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) October 18, 2017

Metro Boomin’s comments, while they shocked many, were backed up by Mike Will Made-It, who also accused Caren of looking him in the eyes in 2012 “after hearing my whole catalog and said you don’t have ANY hits but we can help u wit that.”

He continued to bash Caren’s company as “vultures” and conveyed his desires to preserve the art of music rather than letting “lives go to waste.” “It is just so demeaning to take advantage of hungry artists/producers/writers who put their whole life into their music just 4 u to rob them,” he said. London On Da Tracks also chimed in, in support of Metro and Mike’s claims.

Young Metro closed out his lengthy rant by stating that he wasn’t against all major music labels. “I’m not against major labels at all let that be clear. APG is just evil,” he said. “I just got so much love for all the dope upcoming musicians and don’t want to see you fall victim so I’m letting you know…”

Neither Mike Caren nor representatives from APG have commented about the recent allegations. Check out Metro Boomin’s comments below.

I'm not against major labels at all let that be clear. APG is just evil. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

This is not about slander. This is about not letting art and more importantly, lives go to waste. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

I just want to be clear and not publicly disrespect those who have been in my corner all along. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017