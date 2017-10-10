For former Miami Dolphins defensive line coach Chris Foerster, sniffing a line of cocaine is perhaps more morally sound than kneeling during the national anthem.

This past Sunday, the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, abruptly changed his mind on his previous stance, which had been to support players who wanted to take a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” reports The Miami New Times.

“Its a different dialogue today,” Ross told The Miami Herald. “Whenever you’re dealing with the flag, you’re dealing with something different. [The president] has changed that whole paradigm of what protest is. I think it’s incumbent upon the players today, because of how the public is looking at it, to stand and salute the flag.”

READ: NFL Demanding $16.6 Million From M.I.A. For Middle Finger Scandal

Subsequently, a Las Vegas–based model named Kijuana Nige took to social media to blast the team for making the decision. In doing so, she exposed Foerster in a video she posted, which shows him snorting three lines of cocaine inside the Dolphins office before a meeting.

READ: Lamar Odom Says He Did “Coke Every Day” In Captivating Player’s Tribune Story

“So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues, etc,” she wrote on Facebook. “But ya’ll keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU??…if his ass was black they would be dragging him the thru [mud] face list.”

Nige allegedly used to date Foerster, and in the video he’s seen pleading for her love and explains why he abuses the drug.

Cocaine Coaching: @MiamiDolphins offensive line coach allegedly snorts coke before team meeting because Miami https://t.co/Zm0SNvDWKg pic.twitter.com/NvTfVQqOb4 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 9, 2017

“I think about you when I do it, I think about how much I miss you, how hot we got together,” Foerster says in the video. “How much fun it was, so much fun. Last little bit before I go to my meeting. I wish I was licking this off your p***y.”

Foerster, a former college player at Colorado State, coached in the NFL for 34 years. On Monday (Oct. 9), he released a statement saying, “I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization, and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”