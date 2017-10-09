Now that we’re inching closer to colder temperatures, ’tis officially the season of giving. Legendary baller Michael Jordan has been especially moved. According to The Charlotte Observer, the Hornets majority owner is putting his hefty pockets to good use in North Carolina.

Earlier today (Oct. 9), reports shared that Jordan is donating $7 million to launch two health clinics with Novant Health in north and northwest Charlotte, some one the cities densest concentrations of poverty. Both of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics will be completed by 2020.

“This gift will transform the lives of thousands of families and children living in poverty-stricken communities,” Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said. “We are thankful to Michael for his generosity. The gift will remove barriers to high-quality health care in some of the most vulnerable communities.”

“It is my hope that these clinics will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve,” Jordan said in a press release.

Great stuff, MJ.