News rapidly spread across the ‘Net regarding the two-week suspension of ESPN host Jemele Hill over a second violation of social media guidelines reportedly aligning with the sports network. Her “SC6″ co-anchor Michael Smith will be sitting out tonight amid Hill’s highly-publicized suspension.

According to Sports Illustrated, Smith and the network came to a “mutual” agreement to sit Monday night’s show out, and he will be replaced by Matt Berrie. However, he will return to the evening program tomorrow (Oct. 10).

Hill, who tweeted out last month that she believes Donald Trump is a “white supremacist,” reportedly used her Twitter platform to encourage a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys. The football team’s owner Jerry Jones released a statement demanding that his players stand for the National Anthem amidst protests, or risk being benched from games.

