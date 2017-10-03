Michelle And Barack Obama Celebrate 25 Years Of Marriage

Today marks a special day within the Obama household and for their admirers across the globe. Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted a stunning photo of her and former President Barack Obama on their wedding day, commemorating 25 years of marriage (Oct. 3, 1992).

“A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know,” Mrs. Obama captioned the black-and-white image.

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

With a countless number of photographs that depict their infinite love for each other, nothing compares to Mr. Obama’s farewell speech earlier this year where he expressed his gratitude toward his influential wife.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the south side, for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” he said to a roaring crowd. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace, and with grit and with style and with humor.”