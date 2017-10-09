A Michigan man who raped a 12-year-old girl nine years ago was recently granted joint legal custody of the victim’s 8-year-old son. According to the Detroit News, Christopher Mirasolo pled guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and spent less than a year behind bars. The custody ruling made by Judge Gregory S. Ross came after Sanilac County investigated the victim’s child support.

The victim’s attorney Rebecca Kiessling who is fighting for protection under the Rape Survivor Child Custody Act thinks Ross’ ruling is preposterous.

READ Akon On Nelly’s Rape Allegations “People Like Us Are Licks For These Girls, We Are Targets On Every Level”

“This is insane,” said Kiessling, who filed objections with Ross last weekend. “Nothing has been right about this since it was originally investigated. He was never properly charged and should still be sitting behind bars somewhere, but the system is victimizing my client, who was a child herself when this all happened.”

Judge Ross disclosed the victim’s address and ordered Mirasolo’s name be added to the child’s birth certificate without the victim’s consent. Kiessling said the victim was 12 years old and Mirasolo was 18 when he forcibly raped and threatened to kill her in September 2008.

“She, her 13-year-old sister and a friend all slipped out of their house one night to meet a boy and the boy’s older friend, Mirasolo showed up and asked if they wanted to go for a ride,” Kiessling recounted. “They thought they were going to McDonald’s or somewhere. Instead, he tossed their cellphones away, drove to Detroit where he stole gas from a station and then drove back to Sanilac County, where he kept them captive for two days in a vacant house near a relative, finally releasing the older sister in a park. He threatened to kill them if they told anyone what happened.”

Mirasolo was reportedly arrested in October 2008, which is also when the victim learned she was pregnant. In September 2010, Mirasolo sexually assaulted another victim between the age of 13 and 15 years old. He served four years in prison.

READ Brock Turner, David Becker And The Other Deplorables Of 2016

The victim, who remains unidentified spoke with the Detroit News was baffled by the ruling. “I think this is all crazy,” she told The News. “They (officials) never explained anything to me. I was receiving about $260 a month in food stamps for me and my son and health insurance for him. I guess they were trying to see how to get some of the money back.”