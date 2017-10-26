Migos have some new fire on their hands.

During the trio’s set at the Powerhouse 105.1 concert in Brooklyn, New York, they previewed a new track entitled “MotorSport,” featuring New York’s finest, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

While the group wasn’t willing to give too much of the song away before its release, it definitely sounds like a banger.

This is big news for the culture, considering that many fans were pitting Nicki and Cardi against each other earlier this year. Despite the rumors however, both femcees assures fans their was no bad blood. Nicki also congratulated the Bronx native on Cardi’s history-making success with “Bodak Yellow.”

Check out the snippet from Powerhouse below.