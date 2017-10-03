The Migos are thinking long-term. And maintaining longevity in the game, means having multiple revenue streams. Now that the trio have the music industry on lock, they are reportedly eyeing careers in Hollywood. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio on Monday (Oct. 2), the boys revealed that they are in fact working on a movie.

Offset initially shocked fans when he revealed that Quavo had a knack for screenwriting. “My boy Quavo writing scripts,” Offset said. “He been in that kitchen trying to whip up,” he said.

'My boy @QuavoStuntin writing a script, he out here really in the kitchen tryna whip up' @OffsetYRN on working on movies @Migos @Beats1 pic.twitter.com/ESMZObj86L — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 2, 2017

Quavo later added his two cents, citing his favorite movies as inspiration for his screen writing dreams. “I’m a ’90s baby, and all my favorite movies got all the dope artists in them,” Quavo said before listing the movies that inspired, like “Juice, Menace II Society, all the Snoop Dogg movies, Master P movies, I Got The Hook-Up, Baller Blockin, Big Tymers movies. Even Ice Cube, Cube killed it. That’s what we’re doing right now; we’re looking into the script.”

Don’t worry; although Migos want to cut the check from their cinema careers, they assured fans that the music is still coming. In addition to their highly anticipated Culture 2 project, the rappers revealed they have a project with Travis Scott coming soon.

