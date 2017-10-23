Miguel has been busy gearing up for his fourth studio album, War & Leisure. And in preparation for the upcoming project’s roll out, the singer dropped some gems about what inspired it. According to a new interview with The Guardian, Donald Trump and the threat of nuclear war created a spark in his album process.

Prior to making his album, Miguel admitted that he had reached a low point. “I lost touch with my emotions,” he said. “It was a down period. I was just … quiet. Real quiet. And also putting up a front, like I was OK with everything when I really wasn’t. I put up a wall so it was hard for my friends and family to help. I was there, but not really present. We just did small talk without getting to the meat.”

He went on to discuss how the current political climate played a role in his process. “You see us on the brink of nuclear war over Twitter,” he added. “Or the rise of the far right in Germany and France. So my whole mindset for the album is: what are we supposed to do caught in the middle of this? We’re at the brink of complete war and complete pleasure, at all times, every day.”

While War & Leisure doesn’t have an official release date yet, Miguel has released two singles, “Shockwave” and “Skywalker” featuring Travis Scott off the project.