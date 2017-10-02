Mike Tyson is among the donors giving money to help the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. A Go Fund Me account launched to help those affected by the heinous act of violence, has already raised more than $1 million in a matter of hours.

Tyson gave $10,000 to the fund, while the Oakland Raiders donated $50,000 to the fund. The crowdfunding effort was started by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak, to provide “relief and financial support” to the victims and their families, and is more than halfway to its $2.5 million goal.

According to the Go Fund Me account, Sisolak spent the night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County Nevada’s only level-one trauma center, alongside Sheriff Joshpe Lombardo who has been keeping the media updated on the shooting.

More than 50 people were confirmed dead and over 500 were injured in what has become the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. While authorities have yet to call the massacre an act of terrorism, the internet was quick to quantify shooter, Stephen Paddock, as a domestic terrorist.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was NOT a “lone wolf”, he was NOT “mentally ill”, he was a TERRORIST. End white privilege today. — David Letterman not (@DavidLetternan) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to all of the victims in Las Vegas last night, as TERRORIST Stephen Paddock of the USA, cowardly shot people from the safety of his room at Mandalay Bay. This is the worst terrorist attack in some time on US soil. Yet, Trump thinks we need a travel ban and wall. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 2, 2017

Stephen Paddock, 64, from Nevada, was a terrorist. Say it. Make everyone who speaks of him say it too. A terrorist. — Bearded McBeardFace (@koopa_kinte) October 2, 2017

Stephen Paddock is a TERRORIST not a “Las Vegas local”. My city doesn’t claim him — Isiah Magsino (@IsiahMagsino) October 2, 2017

