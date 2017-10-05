After distancing herself from hip-hop earlier this year, Miley Cyrus turned Cardi B’s historic “Bodak Yellow” single into a pop song.

A once frequent collaborator of rap music, Miley Cyrus took to the Jimmy Fallon stage in an impromptu game of music genres, during which the “Wrecking Ball” singer was challenged to turn Cardi b’s “Bodak Yellow” rap anthem into a pop track.

Members of the social media sphere didn’t quiet listen to Cyrus’ poppy vocals with rapture. Quite the contrary, many believed it was sacrilegious even for sport.

One Twitter user deemed the act a “gentrification remix,” while Desus Nice of Desus & Mero compared Miley’s spin to “vegan oxtails.” The latter, we have to admit, had us folding over in laughter.

Miley Cyrus earlier this year faced backlash when she told Billboard she removing herself from the hip-hop scene, deeming today’s rap lyrics far too misogynistic for her principles.

“I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’—I am so not that,” said Miley, who launched her career into the stratosphere by working with the likes of Mike Will Made-It, Future and Big Sean, among many other hip-hop heavyweights.

See what else was said in regards to Miley remixing Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

Gentrification Remix — Apollonia Cayde 6 (@RATEDAR) October 4, 2017

saw something about miley cyrus covering bodak yellow and I immediately thought about vegan oxtails — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 3, 2017

I don’t want to watch Miley Cyrus do a motherfucking thing with Bodak Yellow. — Melanie Dione (@beauty_jackson) October 3, 2017

No thanks. She was down for appropriation when it suited her and then when she was finished “being down” she had BS to say. No thanks Becky! — TripleR 🇵🇷 (@R_R_R_Jr) October 3, 2017

Nobody asked for this pic.twitter.com/ummTnnoPaJ — Reguluh Deguluh (@TashurRaquel) October 4, 2017