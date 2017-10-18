A public school in Mississippi named after Confederate Jefferson Davis will soon be renamed after former president Barack Obama. According to reports, The Jackson School Board of Trustees voted earlier this month that the school Davis Magnet IB would be renamed Barack Obama Magnet IB.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” PTA President Janelle Jefferson said.

A breakdown of the school’s 2017 enrollment shows that 97 percent of the students are black. Jefferson said the name change was meant “to reflect a person who fully represents ideals and public stances consistent with what we want our children to believe about themselves.”

The school’s new name won’t go into effect until the 2018–19 school year, as the school’s partners must first raise the funds to support the name change.