The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise has provided viewers with a slew of belly-rubbing laughs, and scandalous jaw-dropping storylines. Throughout its trajectory, many cast members have come and gone (Nene Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and others).

It’s been speculated that Amiyah Scott and Keshia Knight-Pulliam have turned down the show, and so has R&B star Monica. Reportedly, the series’ creator Andy Cohen asked the singer to join the cast years ago, but in a recent interview with People, the “So Gone” singer explained why she turned down the offer.

“I would only join a show that I could also be executive producer of because what my children see me do is important to me. I would only be on a show where I could see everything before it airs and be a full participant in what it means,” she explained. “And my goal, if I ever were to do a television show, would be to help girls like myself or people from the communities that are similar to the world that I’m from.”

She does have a point.