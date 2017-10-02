MTV debuted its TRL revival on Monday (Oct. 2) and used the broadcast to address gun violence in the wake of Sunday night’s tragic mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 and left more than 500 injured.

For a few seconds during the broadcast, a message in white text on a red backdrop urged viewers to learn about how they can help stop gun violence in the U.S. It read: “TAKE ACTION: We all have the power to prevent gun violence. Here are seven actions you can take: everytown.org/act.”

The broadcast also opened with a tribute to Las Vegas with the show’s hosts and guests, including DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran, standing in unity to encourage action to prevent gun violence.

