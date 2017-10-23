Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, spoke publicly for the first time about the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s insensitive comments about her husband, who was killed in action in Niger by Islamic State terrorists on Oct. 4.

READ: Trump To Pregnant Widow Of Fallen Solider: ‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’

“‘He knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways,'” Trump reportedly said to Mrs. Johnson while offering condolences over the phone.

…it made me cry,” she told Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos Monday (Oct. 23) about her conversation with 45. “I was very angry at the tone of his voice, and how he said it…Very upset and hurt, it made me cry even worse. I didn’t say anything. I just listened.”

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country why can’t you remember his name,” she continued. “That’s what made me upset and cry even more because my husband was an awesome soldier.”

“Whatever Ms. Wilson said was 100 percent correct…the phone was on speaker phone. Why would we fabricate that?” she said of Trump’s comments. “I don’t have nothin’ to say to [him].”

While Trump has denied any wrongdoing in his comments, and tweeted Monday that he was “very respectful,” Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) and St. Johnson’s mother Cowanda Jones-Johnson disagree.

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Jones-Johnson told The Washington Post.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Mrs. Johnson also said on GMA that she doesn’t fully believe her husband’s remains are inside the casket she kissed during his burial.

“Why couldn’t I see my husband?” she asked. “Every time I asked to see my husband, they wouldn’t let me. They won’t show me a finger, a hand. I know my husband’s body from head to toe. They won’t show me anything. I don’t know what’s in that box. It could be empty for all I know.”

READ: George W. Bush Speaks Out Against Bigotry And White Supremacy

Watch her full interview below.